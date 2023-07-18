Aleem Khan concerned at South Punjab situation

LAHORE: Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Presideent Abdul Aleem Khan has highlighted the deprivation of basic necessities affecting 45% of the area and 35% of the population in South Punjab.

He expressed concern over the dire situation faced by the people residing in the 11 districts of Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan dDivisions, where there is a lack of education, clean drinking water, proper drainage, energy supply, and adequate health services. During a meeting held at the Party Secretariat with Saeed Akbar Nawani, Abdul Aleem Khan noted that despite prominent positions held by leaders such as the president, prime minister, chief minister, and numerous federal and provincial Ministers, South Punjab has not witnessed significant development.

The region continues to grapple with issues such as unemployment, law and order concerns, and other economic and social problems, as successive governments have failed to fulfil their promises. He stressed the urgency of addressing the deprivations faced by the population of South Punjab and affirmed that the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party would take practical steps to rectify the situation once in power.

Looking ahead to the upcoming general elections, Abdul Aleem Khan pledged that the party would make special efforts to prioritise South Punjab.

Candidates capable of actively promoting development in these districts will be given the opportunity to participate in both the national and provincial assemblies. He further emphasised the importance of electing parliamentarians who possess the capacity to effectively address the region’s basic problems, as further neglect would be detrimental. During their conversation, Saeed Akbar Nawani discussed party affairs, potential election scenarios, and various political issues with Abdul Aleem Khan.

Nawani expressed his expectation that the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party would secure every seat in South Punjab during the upcoming general elections and form a strong government dedicated to resolving these pressing issues.