PMLN readies to welcome Nawaz

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) has directed its leaders and workers to get ready to welcome former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan soon.

PMLN General Secretary Punjab Awais Leghari issued an official circular stating that a meeting held on July 14 under the chair of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had decided to complete arrangements to welcome Nawaz to Pakistan. The meeting decided that the party’s all divisional heads, general secretaries, district presidents, general secretaries, members of federal and provincial assemblies and ticket-holders would hold meetings at their respective levels and make arrangements at union council levels to welcome Nawaz. The circular said the date and place of return of Nawaz would be announced very soon. The recent announcement by the PMLN has dispelled the impression that the party is running away from elections. This also confirms that ‘things’ have been settled out among PDM parties, especially the PPP and the PMLN.