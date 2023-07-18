Senate body to hold in-camera meeting on fake SIMs, ID cards

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior has decided to hold an in-camera meeting to address the issue of fake SIMs and NADRA cards.

The committee will revisit the matter at its next meeting. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Interior, Senator Mohsin Aziz, posed several questions to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the re-verification of current SIM cards, the PTA’s control over franchises, and the management of vendors. The committee sought a detailed response to these queries at the upcoming meeting.

The Senate Committee on Interior, chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz, convened a meeting attended by Senators Azam Nazir Tarar, Maula Bakhsh Chandio, Saifullah Abro, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Shahadat Awan, Kamal Ali Agha, Dinesh Kumar, and Mushtaq Ahmed on Monday. Senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, FIA, CTD Peshawar, NADRA, PTA, and CDA were also present. The committee instructed the FIA, Ministry of Home Affairs, CTD, PTA, and NADRA to prepare a joint report, in consultation with each other, to prevent the use of fake or Afghan SIMs and ID cards.

The report is to be submitted to the committee. “The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023,” presented by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, was once again deferred for further discussion. The mover proposed replacing the term “unsound mind” with “mental disorder” in the act. The additional secretary of interior suggested that the bill be thoroughly discussed in the presence of experts. Senator Mohsin Aziz expressed concern over the delay of the bill by eight months. After the discussion, the committee deferred further deliberation on the bill until the next meeting. The committee instructed the Ministry of Interior to prepare proposals regarding the amendment bill and submit them within 15 days without any further delays.

During the meeting, the joint bill “The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023,” presented by Senator Mushtaq and Senator Samina Zahra, concerning private prisons, was discussed. Senator Maula Bakhsh Chandio informed the committee that there are no private prisons in Sindh and invited the committee to visit and observe the situation in the province.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed referred to a BBC report on private prisons and called for federal government intervention. The committee sought a copy of the BBC report and said that the Sindh IGP may be called to provide further insights. Regarding the Prohibition (Enforcement of Hadd) Order (Amendment) Bill 2023, presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, which relates to the prohibition of liquor business, Law Minister and Senator Azam Nazir Tarar stressed the need for a national consensus and sought a report from the Ministry of Law and Justice.

“The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023,” presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, addressing anti-rape measures, was also discussed.

The chairman of the Senate committee urged the Ministry of Law and Justice to work on the bill and provide its opinion within a month.

Senator Dinesh Kumar raised concerns over targeted killings of minority community members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly referring to the killing of Dayal Singh in Peshawar.

CTD Peshawar officials informed the committee that 11 similar incidents had occurred in the three months following Singh’s killing. They mentioned that the arrested individuals were affiliated with Daesh, with most cases involving Afghan nationals.

The committee asked the Peshawar CTD for handling the cases and decided to award them a certificate of appreciation. The committee also raised questions regarding NADRA’s performance and the issuance of identity cards to Afghan citizens. The committee asked NADRA to provide a comprehensive briefing on these questions in its next meeting.

FIA officials briefed the committee on the Greek boat accident, saying that there were 317 Pakistanis on board, with 12 survivors and 290 missing individuals. Fifteen individuals have been identified through fingerprints sent by Greek authorities. The prime minister has established a committee to investigate the matter, and the FIA officials were instructed to submit a report to the committee.