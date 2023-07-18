Border districts asked to control sugar smuggling

LAHORE: Administrations of the border districts have been asked to control smuggling of sugar. Citing the rising prices of sugar, Cane Commissioner Punjab wrote letters on Monday to Deputy Commissioners of RY Khan and DG Khan regarding smuggling of the commodities.

Sugar smuggling should be prevented in the border areas, he said and added that price of sugar in the market was on the rise due to smuggling. He warned that sugar may have to be imported if its smuggling is not stopped. Hence, measures be taken to prevent smuggling of sugar.