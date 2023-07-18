200-bed Cancer Hospital’s foundation stone laid at PIMS

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel on Monday laid the foundation stone of a 200-bed cancer hospital at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad.

The hospital would be completed at the cost of Rs10.8 billion within next two years. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was supposed to lay the foundation stone of the cancer hospital project but due to his engagements in Lahore, he could not reach Islamabad.

The health minister informed that Cancer Hospital Islamabad’s 30 percent work has been completed and hoped that the OPDs would start by mid of 2025. Project Director Dr Ayesh Isani said, “The project will include comprehensive cancer treatment facilities, including radiology, pathology, onco-surgery, medical oncology, ICU, and emergency care for cancer patients, genetics and research.”

She informed that the original PC-I for was approved in CDWP in 2018, at a cost of Rs1,998 million for civil work only. The funds amounting to Rs265 million were allocated during the financial year 2018-19, but not released.

The project was then subsequently shelved by the task force on health, Ministry of NHAR&C, she added. Project Director Dr Ayesh Isani informed that the project is planned to be executed in two phases.

The work on the project is progressing at a fast pace with the aim of completing the infrastructure within the project timeline.