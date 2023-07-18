Attack on Hindu temple: Police register case against unknown assailants under ATA

KARACHI: Kashmore-Kandhkot Police on Monday registered a case against unknown assailants under the sections of Anti-Terrorism Act over an attack on a temple of the Bagri (Hindu) community in the Kutcha area of Ghouspur - a small town in the same district.

A case against the unknown attackers was lodged on the complaint of the State of Pakistan at Ghouspur Police Station of the same district.

Refuting the news of the temple attack, Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Samo told ‘The News’ that there was not any temple in the area which came under attack, but the place that came under attack was the house of Narand, a member of Bagri (Hindu) community and the residence of Balochistan religious leader Sanwal Shah who has some followers in Hindu community along with his Muslim disciples, located in Mastar Ogahi village of Kutcha area.

He said unknown attackers fired some bullets upon the residences of Sanwal Shah and Narand Bagri and dropped one unused rocket in the same area apparently to create terror among the people, especially Bagri (Hindu) community.

He further said that a search operation has been initiated and culprits would be apprehended, adding that in Ghouspur town, there was a century-old temple, which is properly secured by the police.

Earlier, on Monday, following the directions of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, some 400 police officials belonging to the Hindu community were sent to six districts of upper Sindh to ensure the inside security of temples.