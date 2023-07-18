Pakistan’s future being decided behind closed doors: Qureshi

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the political future of Pakistan is being decided in closed rooms.

Talking to media after appearing in a Multan district court along with his son Zain Hussain Qureshi here on Monday, he said it seemed the assemblies would be dissolved before time, so elections should be held within 90 days of the dissolution of assemblies at any cost.

He said a committee on electoral reforms had been formed under the chairmanship of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. Electoral reforms are important and are being done urgently. Section 9 of the Election Act 2017 is very vague. He said the PMLN was suffering instability. The Istehkam-e- Pakistan Party has also seen a glimpse of instability. The IPP president asked Nauman Langriyal and Aun Chaudhry to resign, while the IPP patron ordered both to continue working.

Responding to a query regarding Israel, he said the talk about Israel was being presented in a distorted manner. A Pakistani delegate talked about human rights’ violations in IIOJ&K and Palestine and Israel gave an answer targeting HR violations in Pakistan. He said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi was defending cases in courts. If he gets relief in one case, he is detained in another fabricated case or under 16 MPO.