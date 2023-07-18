Sadia elected GB Assembly’s first woman deputy speaker

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) nominee, Sadia Danish, was elected unopposed as the Gilgit-Baltistan deputy speaker.

The process of deputy speaker’s election in the GB Assembly was completed on Monday when the PDM candidate Ms. Danish was elected unopposed. Later, she took oath of her office which was administered by GB Assembly Speaker NazeerAdvocate.

Sadia Danish became the first woman deputy speaker of GB Assembly. The PTI forward bloc supported the PPP member Ms Danish for the election.

The PTI did not submit nomination papers for the slot. The PTI had removed its speaker by bringing a no-confidence motion against him and made its deputy speaker as speaker of the GB Assembly.

Ms. Danish enlisted the support of PTI forward bloc and coalition members. The GB Assembly session was presided over by Speaker Nazeer Advocate.