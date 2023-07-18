Number of voters crosses 126m mark

ISLAMABAD: With the extended date of registration and correction of voters ending on July 20, the total number of voters has increased to 126,066,874 from previously released data of 125,963,598 on May 31.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the voter data of June 20 on Monday, which shows the number of male voters stand at 68,099,615 (54.02%), whereas the number of female voters is 57,967,259 (45.98%).

Interestingly, as per the electoral rolls, released on May 31, the voter database with total registered voters at 125,963,598 shows a slight decrease in the overall percentage of registered female voters, adding to the gender gap. The electoral rolls projected 68,048,816 males (54.02%) and 57,914,782 females (45.98%) and same gender gap is reflected in the latest data of registered voters.

According to the latest statistics, in Islamabad, there are 543,673 (52.51%) male and 491,714 (47.49%) female voters and their total number stands at 1,035,387.

Likewise, in Punjab, the total number of male voters is 38,410,248 (53.64%) and female voters 33,196,131 (46.35%) and collective voter database in the province is 71,606,379.

Similarly, Sindh consists of 14,386,091 (54.23%) male and 12,143,045 (45.77%) female voters and their total number comes to 26,529,136. Khyber Pakhtunkhawa comprises 11,797,018 (54.56%) male and 9,824,193 (45.44%) female registered voters with total voters strength comes to 21,621,211.

Pakistan’s area-wise largest province Balochistan consists of 2,962,585 (56.17%) male and 2,312,176 (43.83%) female voters and their collective strength is 5,274,761.

In terms of age group of voters, male and female voters have been divided into six groups: 18-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, 56-65 years and 66 years and above. The number of voters in the age group of 18 to 25 years is 23,526,034 while the number of voters in the age group of 26 to 35 years is 32,670,445, and this remains the largest age group of voters.

Similarly, the number of voters in the age group of 36 to 45 years is 27,766,976 and the number of voters in the age of 46 to 55 years is 18,119,968. Moreover, the number of voters in the age group of 56 to 65 years is counted at 11,892,635. The number of voters at the age of 66 years and is 12,090,816.