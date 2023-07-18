Consultation with PM on caretaker setup my right: Raja

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Ahmad hasannounced he will exercise his to consultations with the Leader of House, Prime MinisterShehbaz Sharif, for appointment of a caretaker premier.

The Raja, who is in Faisalabad, will reach Islamabad on Tuesday (today) for “top-level meetings”.

To a query, he made it clear that he would not take guidance from outside the House, or discuss the caretaker subject with anybody before entering into consultations with the Leader of House. He said he would have a meeting with the PM this or the next week for discussion about the prevailing political situation.

Talking to The News, he said he would not divulge the name/names that who would be proposed by him for the caretaker slot.

In the meanwhile, sources said the National Assembly farewell session is being convened on Thursday, July 20. The session would last till the final day of its mandated period or on the day when the Leader of the House would dissolve it.

The National Assembly, in its last session, would discuss a bill regarding electoral reforms. No other agenda was consigned to the NA Secretariat till Monday, source said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif would address the House on the last day of the session, where he would put up report about performance of his government and he was expected to offer fair comparison of performance of his administration with its predecessor government. About dissolution of the National Assembly or let it complete its tenure till the last day, sources said there were fifty-fifty chances for both, since consultations at the highest echelon were still underway for an ultimate decision. If the House is dissolved before the mandated tenure, polls would be conducted within 90 days, and if the house is allowed to complete its tenure, the general election would be conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after sixty days of completion of the government tenure.

Sources reminded that whatever the pattern is agreed upon in the National Assembly, it would be followed in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies also. Formal consultations between Leader of the House and the Opposition for designations of caretaker administrations would be carried out in the first week of August, sources added. According to sources, the leaders of opposition in National Assembly as well in the two provincial assemblies are so thick with their respective leaders of houses that there was no chance of any difference of views pertaining to the caretakers. Anyhow an artificial stage-managed delay could be arranged to give “natural colour” to the consultations, added the sources.