Thunderstorms forecast for most cities today

LAHORE: Director-General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imran Qureshi has reported that monsoon winds are expected to reach the upper and central regions of the country today (July 18).

These winds will intensify by the night of July 19, Qureshi said, adding that from July 18 (night) to July 23, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Gujranwala,Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Kasur, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Mianwali, TT Singh, Jhang, Bahawalnagar and Okara are likely to experience thundershowers.

He noted that from July 19 to July 21, DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu and Rahim Yar Khan will receive rainfall, with the possibility of heavy rain in some areas. DG PDMA highlighted potential risks during this period, stating that from July 18 to 22, there is a concern about flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala, as well as the risk of landslides in Murree and Guliyat.

He urged farmers to take weather forecasts seriously when planning their activities and advised tourists to avoid venturing out during the rains to prevent any unfavourable situations. He underlined several precautionary measures and advised residents of low-lying areas to move to safer places during the rain, cautioned against bathing in rivers and canals, and recommended avoiding contact with electric poles, wires, and electrical appliances while wearing wet clothes.

Additionally, Qureshi asked to closely supervise children during this time and instructed the administration to make necessary arrangements and be prepared for any emergencies. Furthermore, he encouraged citizens to reach out to the PDMA helpline at 1129 or contact the administration of their respective districts in case of emergencies.