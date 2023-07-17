Journalist dies of cardiac arrest

HARIPUR: A local journalist, Raja Saadat Ali Turk, passed away here on Sunday, family and hospital sources confirmed.

According to family sources, Raja Saadat Ali Turk, known as Raja Sahib among his friends and acquaintances, came home from the local market complaining of severe pain in his jaws. His family shifted him to Trauma centre where his ECG was underway when he breathed his last. Doctors on duty said that the cause of death was severe cardiac arrest.

He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Malikyar village. Journalists, teachers, councillors, social activists and religious leaders from different schools of thought were there.He was 58 and left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter to mourn his death.

Raja sahib, during his journalistic career, remained affiliated with different local, regional and national Urdu dailies, news channels and web-based media platforms. He would through his write-ups highlight the local problems and was affiliated with different district based groups of social activists as well.

Former presidents of Haripur Union of Journalists Younas Majaz, Muhammad Sadaqat, president of Haripur Press Club Zakir Hussain Tanoli, Musharaf Hazarvi, Akhtar Sheikh , president of Awaz District Forum Tehseen Ul Haq Awan and Gulnaz Rasheed were among those who condoled the sudden death of the journalist.