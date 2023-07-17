Kaghan valley: Campfires banned as drive launched to keep parks clean

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has launched a drive to make Saiful Muluk and Lolusar-Dudipatsar national parks free of pollution.

“We have put in place a ban on campfires at both national parks in Kaghan valley to preserve the soothing environment and attract local and foreign visitors,” Taimur Shah, the head of national parks at Hazara division, told reporters on Sunday.

He said that during the ongoing campaign garbage, which was widely dumped at Saiful Muluk national park and Lolusar-Dudipatsar national park, was removed.

“One thing that is embarrassing for us is that the tourists have been dumping beverages and other stuff all-around at both national parks, putting flora and fauna into a real threat,” Shah said.He added that the campfire was also banned as visitors burned wood polluting the environment and didn’t properly dispose of charcoal.

“We have also disposed of garbage, beverages bottles and polythene bags not only from Saiful Muluk’s vicinity but also from its water pond,” he maintained. He also appealed to tourists visiting the serene Saiful Muluk and Lulusar-Dudipatsar national parks to follow the guidelines in maintaining the area clean.

The official also made it clear that the Wildlife Department didn’t receive toll tax at artery links, adding his department receives vehicles’ parking charges and its contract was awarded under the ambit of the law.