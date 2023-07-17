Teachers seek release of salaries

SHANGLA: The teachers working in the second shift on Sunday asked the government to resolve their issues so they could fully devote their energies to the teaching profession.

A meeting of the teachers was held at the GCMH School in Alpuri, which was attended by the office-bearers of teachers’ organization, including Abdali Khan, Wajid Ali, Ubaidullah, Hussain Shah and others.

The participants discussed the charter of demands, including release of pending salaries, service structure, increase in salaries and payment of salaries through banks.

The participants said that over 500 teachers of second shift were performing duty with dedication but the authorities had always ignored them. They urged the government to accept their demands or else the teachers would have no other option but to launch a strong protest movement.

They also condemned the government for baton-charging and shelling of tear gas on the teachers in Peshawar, who had come for a protest in favour of their demands.

LOAD-SHEDDING: Meanwhile, the local residents complained against the hour-long electricity load-shedding and asked the relevant authorities to end the frequent power cuts.

The residents also took to the social media and criticised the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement for their indifferent attitude to resolve the issue of electricity load-shedding.