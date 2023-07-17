Six PTI activists arrested in Chitral

CHITRAL: Six activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were arrested in Upper Chitral district on Sunday, local sources said.

The PTI activists were sent to Mardan jail for one month under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), according to PTI Chitral president Shahzada Sikandarul Mulk.

He further said that he was in contact with the PTI Layers Forum and the court would be approached soon. Those arrested were identified as Deedar Wali Munir, Muhammad Haroon, Babar Ali, Shoaib Munir, Saleem Raees, and Ihsanl Haq.