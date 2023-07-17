Caretakers in KP to take over reins in August

NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has decided in principle to dissolve the National Assembly as well as the Balochistan and Sindh provincial assemblies between 8 to 10 August so that the general election could be held within the 90 days, sources said on Sunday.

The sources said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which are part of the federal government, have reached consensus to install the caretaker setup and pave the way for the next general election within three months.

They said the ministers in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker governments, who were aligned with political parties, would be replaced with apolitical persons.

However, the powers that be, the sources maintained, wanted the elections to be held in the last week of February, 2024, therefore all the stakeholders were being taken into confidence so that all the political parties, including the new ones, had enough time for electioneering. The country’s constitution, the sources said, had the provision to delay the polls for six months.

Also, former prime minister Imran Khan is facing a number of cases including the Toshakhana and the May 9 incident cases. About 100 FIRs have been registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman.

The political temperature in the province has risen as the leaders of the Awami National Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party have apparently joined hands and made allegations against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, accusing it of using the Governor’s House for political activities.

The JUIF leadership has also made counter allegations. This situation, the sources said, had necessitated the need to replace the caretaker ministers, who were aligned with the political parties, and replace them with apolitical persons.

Meanwhile, former defence minister Pervez Khattak, whose basic party membership was terminated by the PTI recently, has been making efforts to form his own political party, which is going to be a huge setback to former prime minister Imran Khan and his party. It was learnt that the manifesto and flag of Khattak’s new party had been finalised.

He is considering one of the three names i.e. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians, Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan and Muttahidda Tehreek-e-Insaf Pakistan for the new party.

The meeting of PTI leaders, including former members of national and provincial assemblies, has been convened in Peshawar and the new party would be announced in a news conference.

Though Pervez Khattak has completed his homework, he is still holding consultations with PTI leaders and electables from other political parties in Islamabad and Peshawar. Over 50 ex-MNAs and MPAs are expected to join the new party.