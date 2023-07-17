Buddhist varsity rector meets Baligh

LAHORE: The Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University, Anil Sakya, along with the Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Karachaiwong, met Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Sunday at the Governor’s House.
Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman welcomed World Buddhist University Honorary Rector Anil Sakya, and Thailand Ambassador Chakrid Karachaiwong to Punjab and the City.
HARIPUR: A local journalist, Raja Saadat Ali Turk, passed away here on Sunday, family and hospital sources...
MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department has launched a drive to make Saiful Muluk and Lolusar-Dudipatsar...
SHANGLA: The teachers working in the second shift on Sunday asked the government to resolve their issues so they could...
CHITRAL: Six activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were arrested in Upper Chitral district on Sunday, local sources...
NOWSHERA: The Pakistan Democratic Movement government has decided in principle to dissolve the National Assembly as...
LAHORE: On the directions of the Punjab ombudsman, the provincial government departments have given permanent jobs to...