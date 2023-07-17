Buddhist varsity rector meets Baligh

LAHORE: The Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University, Anil Sakya, along with the Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Karachaiwong, met Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Sunday at the Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman welcomed World Buddhist University Honorary Rector Anil Sakya, and Thailand Ambassador Chakrid Karachaiwong to Punjab and the City.