ANP leader joins PMLN

PESHAWAR: A leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday announced joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

It was learnt that Haji Sher Rahman Mohmand, who was the former candidate for the Mayor Peshawar, joined the PMLN along with his scores of supporters and family members. Similarly, a known political figure Jalal Khan also announced joining the PMLN. Speaking on the occasion, Amir Muqam said that his party leadership had the ability to steer the country out of the prevailing crises.