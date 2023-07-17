Alleged kidnapper held in Haripur

PESHAWAR: A blood donation camp was arranged at the Police Training Center Hangu in collaboration with Fatimid Foundation on Sunday.
The commandant of the PTC Hangu Fasih Uddin Ashraf said the camp was arranged in connection with the Martyrs Day of Police on the instructions of inspector general of police Akhtar Hayat Khan. The Kohat Rang police also supported the camp.
The staff of the center as well as male and female cadets and other cops under training and both male and female trainees donated blood to pay homage to the martyrs of KP Police in the last 22 years of war on terror.
