Apca rejects pension reforms’ notification

MARDAN: The All Pakistan Clerks Association (Apca) has rejected the notification about deduction from salaries of employees in the name of pension reforms.

“After Muharram, the Grand Alliance will give a protest call to end the newly-introduced system in the name of pension reforms,” Aurangzeb Kashmiri, the central general secretary of Apca, said in a statement on Sunday.

He said that former finance minister of the previous government Taimur Jhagra had introduced a new system in the name of pension reforms, which had caused anger and anguish among all the government employees.

He alleged that the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf finance minister was an agent of the IMF, who followed its cruel policies in letter and spirit.