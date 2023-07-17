CM advisor says efforts on for tourism promotion

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood has said that the promotion of tourism is among the priorities of the government.
Addressing a function in Mansehra district, he said that natural and new tourist spots would be introduced in the province. He said that the economic crisis could be overcome through tourism.
He said the caretaker government was taking steps to ensure a better future for people because there is a world of difference between the past and present reforms and effective measures.
Unfortunately, problems of people increased in the past governments, which did not focus on the development of the backward areas. He said the caretaker government was following people-friendly policies and utilising resources for people’s welfare.
