Peshawar needs CCTV coverage to fight terror & crimes

PESHAWAR: A number of terrorist attacks on police and members of the minorities call for putting in place a proper security mechanism by using the latest technology to secure the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After spending a huge amount only on theoretical work of the Safe City Project in the last almost 14 years, nothing practical could be done to provide CCTV coverage to Peshawar to thwart the frequent terrorist attacks and control street crimes through improved monitoring.

Some officials recently suggested to stop spending millions every year on the white elephant and instead launch a smaller project by installing a few hundred CCTV cameras at the troubled spots, crowded and sensitive places and entry points.

“No government bothered about the project while Peshawar was facing attacks in the last almost two decades. The Safe City Project, that was more needed in Peshawar, was completed years ago in relatively safer cities but no practical work could be initiated here since it was first proposed in 2009,” a source told The News.

He added that after the recent attacks on the police stations, posts, private buildings and individuals, the need for the CCTV coverage is felt greatly for better monitoring to thwart any attack as well as work out cases by helping investigation after an incident.

“Police busted a major network of IS KP with the help of CCTV footages, call data and other technological evidence after an encounter on the Kohat Road. The group was behind some of the recent target killings of minorities, cops and Islamic scholars,” Additional Inspector General of the Counter- Terrorism Department Shaukat Abbas said recently.

Most of the crimes are worked out by using privately installed CCTV cameras. Some officials officially and unofficially conveyed to the government in the recent months that there should be an immediate smaller project with less cost to provide effective CCTV coverage to Peshawar instead of spending billions of rupees on the Safe City Project.

“Apart from the terrorist attacks and target killings, the unprecedented wave of street crimes would also drop when CCTVs will help police work out cases by identifying the gangs involved. Most of the crimes happen in areas where there are no CCTV cameras,” said an official.

He added most of the terrorist and criminal gangs were busted either with the help of CCTV footage in the nearby areas or by geo-fencing or using technology in other ways.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan recently said the KP Police was focusing more on using technology as it was the key to better policing. He said the latest technology was used to protect the Red Zone to be followed by other areas of Peshawar.

The Safe City Project for the provincial capital has been under consideration since 2009 but it has proved to be a scam on which a huge amount has been spent in the last over thirteen years but is yet to benefit the city. As many as 915 points were selected for installation of cameras across Peshawar in January this year.

A meeting had decided that the first phase of the Safe City in Hayatabad would be completed within five months. But nothing has been done in this regard so far.

The similar projects were proposed over a decade back for Lahore and Islamabad too. The projects were completed in Islamabad and Lahore several years back. After the completion of the project in Islamabad and Lahore, authorities in Punjab had announced such projects for seven other cities in the province. A special Safe Cities Authority was also set up in Punjab in 2015.

One of the initial plans for Peshawar was to install around 6,000 cameras at around 800 points in parts of urban areas.Officials say apart from improving law and order, the CCTV cameras would improve the public dealing of police at checkpoints and other places as they would be under a constant watch.

A source said that a huge amount was allocated for the project in Peshawar in the budget of 2013-14 but invisible hurdles stopped the launching of the project in a district that was targeted the most in the last almost two decades.