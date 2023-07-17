US official visits Margalla Hills

Islamabad:Jodi Lyle, a US National Park Service Officer, visited Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and candidly shared her experiences regarding protection of wildlife animals and green spaces in protected areas.

According to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), Jodi Lyle visited Trail 5 and held meetings with staff members of the IWMB. She also spoke about wildlife conservation in the national park in Santa Monica where she works. Jodi also hiked Trail 6 and Leopard Preserve Area where she appreciated the remarkable biodiversity of the national park.

She also met with IWMB chairperson Rina Saeed Khan and discussed the issues regarding safeguarding the region's rich biodiversity.

Jodi Lyle was delighted to explore the national park and also met with Pakistani government officials, faculty and university students, civil society representatives, and private sector partners, sharing her appreciation for Pakistan's natural and historical landscape and her expertise in managing and conserving national parks.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of diplomats and foreign envoys have been continuously visiting the national park. All of them lauded the efforts of the IWMB to preserve and protect the biodiversity and natural character of the national park. The United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome also visited MHNP in December 2022 and ensured working with Pakistan to improve environment and climatic conditions.