Constitutional ‘flaw’ denies free education to pre-schoolers

Islamabad:Getting into Islamabad's public sector educational institutions is free for all, but Adil Kamal is an exception.

The four-year-old was recently enrolled by a college for the pre-school class Prep only after his father paid Rs12,000 for the academic session 2023-24. The college didn't commit any transgression; instead, it had constitutional permission to collect the fee, according to the toddler's father, Muhammad Kamal.

"Article 25-A of the Constitution guarantees citizens free education, so students of government schools pay no fee. However, they don't include children younger than five years because this constitutional provision pronounces free learning for the 5-16 age bracket only," the government employee told 'The News'.

He resented the ‘discriminatory’ legislation and blamed it on the lack of "foresight and vision" on part of policymakers and parliamentarians. Clause A became part of the Constitution's Article 25 in April 2010 through the 18th Amendment by parliament.

Six years later, Montessori sections were opened in Islamabad's few government schools under the Prime Minister's Educational Reforms Programme spearheaded by then PM Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz. The other schools and colleges followed suit but collected fees from preschool students on a monthly basis unlike those enrolled in other classes, who were taught free of charge.

Neither the federal education ministry nor the regulator for Islamabad's government schools and colleges, FDE, ever objected to the "constitutional flaw" that denied tots free education.

Teachers have reasonable grounds for suspicion that authorities have deliberately overlooked the matter, which goes against the cause of free education.

"My questions are simple. First, why Article 25-A [of the Constitution] missed out the children under five years of age? Second, it's now 13 years since this legislation was enacted but why didn't anyone at the helm, especially those who set the Prep curriculum, even point out this issue? And last, what makes me even more suspicious about this whole thing is the unregulated fee. Schools and colleges ask students for payments they want, and regulators don't bother to see their fee fixing mechanisms," a teacher of the Islamabad Model College for Boys G-10/4 said on condition of anonymity as he's not authorised to speak to the media.

He said principals maximised Prep enrolments to "swell their coffers" knowing the people were ready to dig deep into their pockets for the children's education.

Another college teacher said the toddlers were "excessively" charged for learning with the connivance of authorities, especially FDE.

He said it was illogical and rather ridiculous that a schoolchild paid a fee but the other didn't just because they're of different ages.

Parents and teachers demanded an early constitutional amendment to ensure free education for four-year-olds like those in the 5-16 age group saying the move will further the cause of formal learning in the country. Analysts also took issue with Article 25-A of the Constitution over the denial of free education to pre-schoolers.

"Frankly speaking, I'm completely unaware of this matter. If education is free for some and not for others, it's just not on. It goes against the very spirit and letter of the constitutional provision for people's free learning and should be done away with at once," public policy expert and head of Islamabad-based think tank SDPI Dr. Abid Qayyum Suleri told 'The News'.

He said his organisation along with civil society would lobby parliament for "righting the constitutional wrong." When contacted, FDE deputy director (research and development) Nadeem Ahmad confirmed the constitutional hurdle to free learning of four-year-olds in government schools and insisted that the regulator couldn't stop schools and colleges from educating toddlers on payment. "We [FDE] can't object to Prep fee as long as Article 25-A of the Constitution is there in its current form," he said.

The official said Prep students paid Rs1000-2000 fee each every month, and schools and colleges determined it by themselves considering the costs of student supplies and wages of aayas (child caregivers). Ammara Nasim, a deputy secretary at the education ministry, said she didn't know exactly if government schools collected any fee from Prep students but thought that won't be happening.