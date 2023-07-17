Helmet drive results in 23,000 challans

Rawalpindi: On the directives of Inspector General Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi continued the crackdown on motorcycle riders without helmets.

Chief Traffic Officer Taimur Khan said, more than 23,000 motorcycle riders have been issued challans tickets during the campaign, said a press release. He said that 970 motorcycles were impounded in different police stations for not wearing helmets. During the helmet campaign, more than 30,000 motorcyclists have been educated to wear helmets.

CTO urged the riders to buy a helmet instead of making challan ticket. The purpose is not to issue challan tickets but to make life safer, he added. He, however, appreciated motorcyclists whereas positive results were seen during the helmet campaign.

Motorcyclists are most vulnerable to meet casualties in daily road accidents, he remarked. In case of road accidents, there is a high risk of head injury among motorcyclists without helmets, he opined.