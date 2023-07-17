People visit Dream Home Expo in droves as deals aplenty

Islamabad:On the second day of the three-day Dream Home Expo, a large number of people, especially families, visited the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre in droves and asked builders, developers, and property dealers about house building and real estate investment opportunities.

The Jang Media Group has organised the event, where around 100 companies from the real estate and allied industries have set up stalls to guide visitors on how to realise their dreams of owning a house or where to invest their savings. People also got special discounts and deals on new housing schemes.

Noted among stallholders are Mid City, Capital Smart City, Zyro Marketing, Zamindar, Muhafiz City, Investment Edge, Elan Marketing, Mega City, Nova City, J Seven Group, Golden Tulip, Signature, Park View, and Etihad Aluminum. Architects and layout planners are also there. The expo will conclude today (Monday).

The organisers said the expo offered housing and investment options to people under one roof, while developers and builders got the chance to expand their clientele. They said the industry would also learn about the people's requirements by attending the event. They also said the event would also help highlight issues and challenges of the housing and construction sectors and allied industries.

The stallholders insisted that as Pakistan's population was growing fast, more and more houses were required to cater to their needs, but that would happen through the incentivisation of builders and developers as well as related industrialists by the government. "There is a need to pay attention to the real estate sector for its development, which will help address the country's economic woes," stallholder Mujahid Khan said.

He said the event helped his organisation market its products and services and hoped that more and more such events would take place in the future to the benefit of all concerned. Visitors welcomed the Jang Group’s initiative and said they consulted stallholders on property buying, building, and investment, and got a good response.

Government pensioner Mushtaq Ahmad said the expo brought together the country's top builders, developers, and property consultants to benefit small investors and those wanting to own or develop houses. He demanded that the public and private sectors join hands to meet the country's growing housing needs, especially in urban centres, amid the population explosion.