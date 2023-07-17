Green Pakistan Initiative to address environ challenges

LAHORE:Rice Research and Development Board Punjab Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said the Green Pakistan Initiative, (GPI) launched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif aimed to address environmental challenges, promote sustainable development and boost agriculture production to meet ever increasing food staple needs of the growing population.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Shaukat Hussain Khan Dahar, he said the initiative would attract domestic and foreign investment in renewable energy, afforestation, and other environmentally friendly projects. This influx of capital can stimulate economic growth, improve infrastructure, and create a conducive environment for sustainable business practices, he added. He said the initiative's focus on tree planting and watershed management can help to mitigate soil erosion, improve water availability, and enhance the overall ecological balance. This, in turn, can have positive effects on agricultural productivity by providing a more favourable environment for crop growth and reducing water scarcity, he added. He said that the GPI could also generate employment opportunities in various sectors such as forestry, horticulture, and environmental conservation.