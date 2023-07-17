UN resolution against desecration of Quran praised

LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has termed the endorsement of Pakistan’s proposed resolution in UN against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden an important triumph of Muslim Ummah and a welcome development.

In a statement on Sunday, he referred to the recent successive events of the desecration of Holy Quran by official patronage in the west, and said the passing of Pakistan’s proposed resolution condemning blasphemy of the Holy Quran and the spreading Islamophobia, in the United Nations Human Rights Council, is a major step against countering the growing Islamophobia in the west. He said the vote by USA and the European Union against the resolution, arguing that it is contradictory to their views regarding human rights and freedom of expression is clear evidence of the fact that the individuals perpetrating these horrific acts of blatant Islamophobic terrorism indeed have complete support of these countries. The dire reality is that the false pretexts of ‘human rights’ and ‘freedom of expression’ being used by the western countries are mere excuses to target the sacraments of Islam.

The need of the hour is that all Muslim countries implement and establish the Holy Quran as their one true guide, alongside its teachings on the individual and collective planes, and unite to deliver a strong response to the enemies of Islam. The western nations, in that case, will not dare desecrate the Holy Quran and mock the sacraments of Islam, he added.