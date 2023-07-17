Uplift projects inspected

LAHORE:Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited various development projects in the City here on Sunday.

He reviewed the ongoing construction works at Akbar Chowk Flyovers, Samanabad Underpass Project and Nazria-e-Pakistan Road and issued orders on the spot.

The DG while reviewing the ongoing development work said that Shaukat Khanum Chowk will be made signal-free under this project. In the first phase, the signal at Attar Chowk will be removed and converted into U-turn and the completion of U-turn will solve the traffic problems on the road.

He issued instructions to speedily complete the ongoing development works on the Akbar Chowk Flyovers project. The piling work on the Akbar Chowk project has been completed 100pc while the work on the protected U-turns was also in progress. Later, Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited Samanabad Underpass and while reviewing the development works of Samanabad Underpass, Commissioner Lahore said the asphalt layer on the road leading from Underpass to Samanabad will be completed on Monday. In the briefing, it was informed that the recent rains have affected the speed of work but now workers were doing day and night work on all the projects. The commissioner said that no compromise will be tolerated on the speed and quality of work on Samanabad Underpass and issued instructions to complete the project at the earliest by employing additional labour.

He directed for continuing work on underpass as well as adjacent services road. Chief Engineer Israr Saeed and project directors gave briefings to the commissioner. Additional DG Headquarters Imran Ali and Assistant Commissioner concerned were present.