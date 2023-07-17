670 quackery centres sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 670 illegal treatment centres during the last four weeks.

The PHC enforcement teams raided 2,879 treatment centres in 29 districts. From amongst these, 685 illegal centres were found to have been converted into other legal businesses. The qualified physicians were found treating patients in 88 centres. Also, the Punjab Healthcare Commission will keep surveillance of another 1,394 centres.

Major anti-quackery activities were carried out in Faisalabad where 94, Gujrat 60, Lahore 58, Gujranwala 55, whereas 51 each in Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan, and 41 illegal businesses in Sialkot were closed down.

The Punjab Healthcare Commission spokesperson has added that so far the commission has raided around 162,000 treatment centres, and sealed over 45,000, while businesses on 36,671 centres, previously run by quacks, have been changed.