Monday July 17, 2023
Car driver injured

By Our Correspondent
A car driver was injured when his speeding car ran out of his control and plunged into a canal in the limits of Harbanspura police on Sunday. A speeding car overturned near Nazir Garden, Harbanspura, and plunged into the canal, as a result of which the driver, who was later identified as Hamza, was injured. He was taken out by the rescue team and shifted to hospital.