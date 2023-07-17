Youth injured in firing dies in hospital

A 19-year-old youth shot at three days ago died in hospital here on Sunday. The victim was identified as Abdullah. Abdullah's brother Habib's friend and a local resident, Asif, had an exchange of hot words in Jameel Park Hanjarwal three day ago, which led to firing. A bullet hit Abdullah in the head, who was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, where he died. Main accused Asif has already been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. The body has been shifted to morgue for autopsy.
LAHORE:On the directions of the Punjab ombudsman, the provincial government departments have given permanent jobs to...
LAHORE:Bird breeding is a growing cottage industry in Pakistan with much potential for export and women are taking...
LAHORE:Rice Research and Development Board Punjab Chairman Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said the Green Pakistan...
LAHORE:Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has termed the endorsement of Pakistan’s proposed resolution in UN...
LAHORE:Commissioner and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited various development projects in the City here on...
LAHORE:Increasing trend in the prices of essential perishable items continued on second consecutive week as the rates...