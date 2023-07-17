Youth injured in firing dies in hospital

A 19-year-old youth shot at three days ago died in hospital here on Sunday. The victim was identified as Abdullah. Abdullah's brother Habib's friend and a local resident, Asif, had an exchange of hot words in Jameel Park Hanjarwal three day ago, which led to firing. A bullet hit Abdullah in the head, who was admitted to hospital in a critical condition, where he died. Main accused Asif has already been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused. The body has been shifted to morgue for autopsy.