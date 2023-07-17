Two children handed over to their parents

Lahore police handed two children, who had mysteriously disappeared from Green Town area, over to their parents. A case of child abduction was registered at the Green Town police station.

A 10-year-old Muhammad Ilyas and a 7-year-old Muhammad Waqas went to Sialkot when they came to know that their father knew that they ran away from the madrassa for three days and secretly went to see the theatre. Sialkot police checked them while roaming and handed them over to the Lahore police.