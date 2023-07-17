Rape bid foiled; suspect arrested

LAHORE:Sue Assal Chowki police arrested a man on charges of trying to rape an 8-year-old girl. The victim was on her way to tuition centre when the accused Harrison took her to his house and tried to rape her. She raised alarm, on which the accused fled the scene.

The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim's father, arrested the accused from Baduki village and handed him over to the Gender Cell for further action.