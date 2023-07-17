Buddhist varsity rector, Thai envoy meet Baligh

LAHORE:The Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University, Anil Sakya, along with the Ambassador of Thailand, Chakkrid Karachaiwong, met Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman here on Sunday at the Governor’s House.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Balighur Rehman welcomed World Buddhist University Honorary Rector Anil Sakya, and Thailand Ambassador Chakrid Karachaiwong to Punjab and the City.

He said that the people of different civilisations should develop relations with one another. The governor said Pakistan and Thailand enjoy cordial relations since ancient times and have been connected through common cultural linkage of Gandhara civilisation, adding that even today the Thai Pathans from this region are a sign of these relations. The governor desired that tourism, especially religious tourism and cultural tourism will be promoted.

He said that not only there are monuments of Buddha in Taxila, but the Fasting Buddha in Lahore Museum is one of the most valuable and rare antiquities in the world. He said that the saplings planted by the king, queen and the princess of Thailand, have become trees today, which is a sign of long lasting friendship of Pakistan and Thailand. He expressed his determination that together we should strive for promoting love in this world, ending hatred and making the world a better place. Honorary Rector of World Buddhist University Anil Sakya expressed his happiness that a symposium on Ghandhara civilisation was held in Islamabad from 11 to 13 July, which was an important step in cultural diplomacy.