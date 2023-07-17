Dengue preventive measures stressed

LAHORE:The citizens need to ensure clean and neat environment to stay safe from the diseases as healthy people could carry out their religious and social obligations effectively, said Principal, Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Prof Dr Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar, while distributing pamphlets on preventive measures to the public regarding the prevention of dengue virus in Lahore General Hospital in connection with the awareness campaign.

The protection of environmental health is indispensable for the prevention of diseases and the creation of a healthy society, for which the entire community should take care as individual and the responsibilities of the section of society must be fulfilled.

People should eliminate dengue breeding sites from their houses, he said. If it is made, there will be no need to go to a doctor while the expenses incurred on treatment will also be saved, he said. MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Prof Faheem Afzal Dr. Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Jafar Hussain, Dr Abdul Aziz, health professionals and medical students were present.