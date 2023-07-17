Condoles loss of lives in tourist bus accident

Caretaker CM has expressed his deep grief over the loss of precious human lives due to falling down of a tourist bus into a gorge at the Karakoram Highway.

Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the victims. He prayed for an early recovery of the injured. He prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the heirs of deceased persons to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.