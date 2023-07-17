Members of jail reforms committee meet CM

Members of Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council met with the Caretaker chief minister at CM Office in which proposals to provide basic facilities to the prisoners were discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking on the occasion stated that the Punjab government would welcome implementable proposals of the Jail Reforms Committee of Punjab Bar Council. It was informed during the briefing that food budget of prisoners was increased and the duration of telephonic conversation of prisoners with their family members was increased up to 300 minutes.

The arrangements of jail hospital are being assigned to the Health department. A bakery and a utility store is being established for the prisoners in jails. Fans and coolers are fully functional in jails. An approval for making induction on the vacant posts was being granted to overcome the shortage of jail staff. The delegation of Punjab Bar Council proposed to provide free legal aid to the prisoners.

Chairman Committee Pir Imran Akram Bodla presented recommendations to the CM about jail reforms. Provincial Adviser Kanwar Dilshad, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Law and the officials concerned were also present on the occasion.