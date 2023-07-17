Health Management Information System to be enforced in 15 hospitals

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over an important meeting at CM Office with regard to the enforcement of the Health Management Information System (HMIS). It was decided during the meeting to enforce Health Management Information System in 15 hospitals of Punjab under a phased programme.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the department concerned to take prompt measures for the enforcement of HMIS in the Jinnah, Children’s Hospital, Mayo, Services and General Hospital of Lahore.

Health Management Information System (HMIS) will also be enforced in the hospitals of Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

The enforcement of HMIS will be made in the form of registration of a patient, OPD, pathology, radiology, and pharmacy. The tests of patients, diagnosis and record of patients will be uploaded on the centralised system through the Health Management Information System(HMIS).

The data about patients will be available in the government hospitals through Central Electronic Medical Record System. The monitoring of the performance of doctors and medical staff will be possible through HMIS. It was informed during the briefing that better and swift treatment facility would be provided to the patient through HMIS.

Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, Secretary Health, Secretary Finance, Secretary P&D, Secretary Information, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and other officials attended the meeting. Chairman PITB gave a detailed briefing about the Health Management Information System (HMIS).