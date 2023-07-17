Abdul Qayyum Malik appointed as PESS president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society (PESS) on Sunday unanimously elected retired Lt.-Gen. Abdul Qayyum Malik as its new President during the 60th State Council meeting in Rawalpindi. Malik has served as a PMLN senator, elected in 2015.

The society looks after the interests of about four million ex-servicemen from army, navy, air force, civil armed forces (CAF), Frontier Constabulary and retired civilians belonging to defence and paid from the defence budget.

Abdul Qayyum Malik earlier served as member of Senate and was chairman/CEO of Pakistan Ordinance Factories (POF) and chairman Board of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) towards the end of his service.

He has also been chairman Senate Committee on Defence Production.

He was military secretary to Benazir Bhutto as Brigadier when she was the prime minister and held the command of an Infantry Brigade and Artillery Division and took part in 1971 Pakistan-India war.

According to a news release of the society, the PESS is an NGO registered under the relevant law since December 1991.

It looks after interests of ex-servicemen and women and is an apolitical organisation.

The main objective of the society includes welfare of ex-servicemen, including pension issues, re-employment, health, education, issues of wounded and disabled soldiers and families of martyrs, the news release said.

The newly-elected president is a highly respected war veteran who has always been at the forefront in protecting interests of ex-servicemen.