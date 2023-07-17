NAB closes probe against 16 wind power projects

An undated image of paramilitary force personnel guarding the NAB headquarters' rooftop. — Online/File

ISLAMABAD: The closure of cases outside the jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the NAB Amendment Act has started as NAB chairman approved closure of investigation against 16 wind power projects.

According to sources, the NAB is not authorised to investigate corruption in wind power projects under the NAB Amendment Act. Sources said the approval of closure of wind power project cases was taken in executive board meeting. The NAB’s decision will not affect the investigation of these cases by any other agency or forum.

Up-front tariffs for 16 wind power projects were burdening the national exchequer.

Sources said the NAB wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and asked for the name of the officer to hand over the records to take further action as per law.