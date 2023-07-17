Shaheen crosses 100-wicket mark

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast-bowling sensation, Shaheen Afridi, etched his name in the record books, achieving the milestone of 100 wickets in Test cricket during the first day of their match against Sri Lanka in Galle.
The talented pacer accomplished the feat by dismissing Sri Lankan opener Nishan Madushka for a mere 4 runs in the third over of the innings.
Afridi joined Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis as the only fast-bowlers from Pakistan to reach the 100-wicket mark in Test cricket at the age of 23. The lanky left-armer returned to the Test side after a year-long absence due to a knee injury.
Afridi became the 19th cricketer from Pakistan to get 100 Test wickets.
