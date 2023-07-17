CAMEA, US University of Beirut sign MoU to build academic, think-tank linkages

ISLAMABAD: The renowned Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) based at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and prestigious Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut on Sunday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) as part of the efforts to build academic and think-tank linkages.

The CAMEA was represented by its Director Amina Khan, while Issam was represented by its Country Director Dr Joseph Bahout, who signed the document.

Former foreign secretary and ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Lebanon and the desire on both sides to deepen bilateral relations across diverse fields.

He welcomed the signing of MoU as part of the efforts to build academic and think-tank linkages and hoped this institutional relationship would induce joint collaborative activities, including research and dialogue for mutual benefit.

The ISSI DG said the uncertain global environment, accentuating traditional and non-traditional security threats and issues of common concern necessitated international cooperation and such collaborative endeavors as being initiated between the ISSI and IFI.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Lebanon Salman Athar said this was the first-ever MoU between the think-tanks of Pakistan and Lebanon, adding that both sides could benefit hugely and achieve a lot through close mutual cooperation.

Dr Joseph Bahout, Country Director of IFI, hailed the signing of MoU, saying that complex global issues required broader cooperation and this collaboration was a step in the right direction. He underscored the importance of close consultations between the two institutions and working out a calendar of joint activities.

Amina Khan, Director CAMEA, said the first MoU between a Pakistani and Lebanese think-tank was a testament to the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Lebanon. This will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries in future, she added.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, who had served as envoy of Pakistan in India and Turkey earlier shared his diplomatic experiences with the guests.