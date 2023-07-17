Experts recommend provision of Rs10bn annual population fund

ISLAMABAD: Federal government should declare health as a fundamental right in the Constitution and provide Rs10 billion Pakistan Population Fund annually separately from the National Finance Commission Award.

It was recommended at the national conference on population in Islamabad.

Held under the aegis of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan at Supreme Court of Pakistan, the national conference recommended incentivizing local production of contraceptives and creating financial ease by not imposing any taxes or duties on contraceptives.

The conference further recommended holding regular meetings of the federal and provincial task forces to be chaired by the Prime Minister and the chief ministers.

It further recommended fulfilling the constitutional obligation of providing education to all children between the ages of 5-16 years and declaring health as a fundamental human right in the Constitution of Pakistan 1973. The conference called for removing social barriers that discriminate against women and prevent their full participation in the society.

The conference further called for provision of emergency services as part of basic human rights during natural calamities like floods and Covid-19.