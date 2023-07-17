Pakistani delegation to embark on China visit today

ISLAMABAD: A 15-member delegation from Pakistan, representing a diverse range of fields, is set to embark on a landmark visit to China today.

Invited by Fudan University in Shanghai, the delegation, led by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, aims to strengthen bilateral ties and foster greater academic and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

Comprising diplomats, senior academics, researchers, the delegation includes eminent figures such as Prof. Dr Engr. Attaullah Shah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Karakoram, and Babar Amin, a former ambassador.

With representatives from all provinces of Pakistan, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the delegation brings a wealth of expertise in China studies, regional and global affairs, as well as extensive knowledge of Pakistan-China relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During their week-long visit, the delegation will partake in a high-level seminar hosted by Fudan University in Shanghai, where they will engage with leading academics and scholars. Additionally, they will participate in the third Pakistan-China Think Tank Forum, to be held at the prestigious China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in Beijing. The delegates will also have the privilege of visiting the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, further strengthening diplomatic channels between the two nations.

In an effort to expand their understanding of China’s advancements, the delegation will visit various academic and commercial facilities, receiving firsthand insights into China’s technological progress and infrastructure development. Through these interactions, the members of the delegation aim to identify opportunities for enhanced cooperation in sectors such as trade, technology, and infrastructure development.

The visit is poised to facilitate academic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and mutual understanding between Pakistan and China, transcending the field of education and encompassing broader areas of cooperation. By engaging with Chinese academicians, scholars, and government officials, the delegation seeks to forge stronger ties and explore avenues for bilateral growth.

This momentous visit will not only reinforce the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and China but also pave the way for future collaborations that will benefit both nations. The delegation’s return to Islamabad on July 23, 2023, will mark the conclusion of a fruitful journey aimed at promoting closer ties and strengthening the bond between the two countries.