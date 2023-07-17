Names of Customs officials put on no-fly list for corrupt practices

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has put names of Customs officials involved in corrupt practices on stop list so that they should not leave the country.

Customs Collectors Saqif Saeed, Usman Bajwa, Aamir Thahim have been put on the FIA stop list. It has been reported that the names of arrested Customs officials Yawar Abbas and Tariq Mehmood are also on the list. FIA also put the name of ‘betel nut’ smuggler Imran Noorani on the list. The FIA anti-corruption circle has sent the list of wanted Customs officers to the FIA immigration cell, said sources.

A reshuffle in the Customs took place after a corruption case came to the fore. According to the notification issued by Federal Board of Revenue, Mohammad Saqif Saeed, Director Directorate of Transit Trade, Headquarters, Karachi, has been transferred to Chief (Admin Pool) Federal Board of Revenue, Headquarters, Islamabad. Usman Bajwa Collector Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Customs House, Karachi, has been directed to report to Chief (Admin Pool) FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

Basit Maqsood Abbasi Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Faisalabad, transferred to Collectorate Customs of Enforcement, Karachi. The officer is also assigned to look after charge of Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Exports), Customs House, Karachi.

Muhammad Amir Thahim, Collector Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Customs House, Karachi, transferred as Chief (Admin Pool), FBR, Headquarters, Islamabad,

Zahra Haider, Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Appeals), Lahore, is assigned the look after charge of post of Collector, Collectorate of Customs (Adjudication), Faisalabad, in addition of his own duties.

Saadia Sheeraz, Director (OPS) Directorate General of Transit Trade, Karachi, has been assigned the look after charge of post of Director (OPS), Directorate of Transit Trade, Headquarters, Karachi, in addition to her own duties.

The officers who are drawing performance allowance prior to issuance of this notification would continue to draw the allowance on the new place of posting.

It should be noted here that the FIA on Friday had disclosed the arrest of two Customs’ officials who had reportedly gone missing from the Jinnah International Airport last week.

The arrested officials, who have been accused of involvement in smuggling, also reportedly revealed names of the department’s senior officials involved in the scam.

Tariq Mehmood and Yawar Abbas, who were posted at the Anti-Smuggling Organisation of the Customs, had reportedly gone missing from the airport while travelling to Islamabad a week ago.

Both the officials along with three collectors of Customs — Saqif Saeed, currently posted as Afghan Transit Trade director; Usman Bajwa, collector at the export collectorate; and Amir Thaeem, collector enforcement have been booked by the FIA anti-corruption circle for allegedly receiving kickbacks to facilitate transport of smuggled goods, including betel nut.

On Friday, the FIA investigation officer produced the two arrested officials before a Karachi District South judicial magistrate and sought their physical remand for interrogation. Granting the request, the magistrate handed over the suspects’ custody to the FIA for two days with a direction to produce them on the expiry of their remand.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is available with The News, an FIA team, acting on information, conducted a raid in the domestic lounge of the Jinnah International Airport on July 13 and arrested Mehmood and Abbas who were travelling to Islamabad on a two-day personal visit.

It stated that during a search of the official vehicle of the suspects parked in the airport’s parking lot, Rs5.43 million, 2,406 US dollars and 6,100 UAE dirhams were found and the officials failed to give any plausible reply and voluntarily admitted that the amount was ‘speed money’, which was collected by them from the Customs check post in Mochko, District Keamari, to distribute it among various Customs officials through some collectors, additional collectors, deputy collectors, superintendents and other officials.