Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I have done my FSc from Chanab College Islamabad having 716/1100, 65 percent marks. I have got some interest in biology and I want to do a BS in Biology. I wanted to know in which field I should go or which one is best for me. I also wanted to know which university is best for these subjects. (Hooria Gill, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Hooria, keeping in view your academic qualification and interest I suggest you should choose from one of Biology’s emerging sub specialisms, including Biochemistry, Medical Microbiology etc. I think UK would be a better destination.

Q2: Dear sir, I have done BE Electronics from Iqra University, Islamabad, with CGPA 2.69. Can you please guide me which subject I should choose for doing an MSc and from which institution? How can I get a scholarship for foreign study?

(Engr Moizul Haque Shamsi, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Shamsi, I would strongly recommend that you look at doing your Postgraduate in Tele Communications or Control Systems with this CGPA you are looking towards Eastern European countries such as Hungry, Sweden Latvia. All offer very affordable fees and living conditions and the medium of teaching is English. Following your graduation, you have promising chances of getting a work permit if you do well.

Q3: Sir, I am a student of Bachelor of Business & Commerce from Australian University.

After this degree, I wish to do master in professional accounting from Australia.

My education background is O and A level plus I have passed CAT and a few papers of ACCA. I also have a HND in Business and Management from the UK. (Aqeel Shareef, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Aqeel, it seems you have already done a degree from an Australian university.

The best option will be to send them your full CV and seek their advice. You may be eligible for certain exemptions and only they can tell you what to go about doing your professional qualification or opt for a particular master’s programme.

Q4: Sir, I am currently completing my BS Hons in Biology and I’m looking towards doing a post-graduation. Please, can you advise me on an emerging sub specialisation? (Absaar Bosan, Multan).

Ans: Dear Absaar, there are a number of specialisms that you can opt after completing your BS Hons in Biological Sciences. However, the two most prominent and emerging areas would be molecular Biology or Genetics.

Both of these courses can be combined with Microbiology, Biochemistry and Pathology which you can then look at doing a further PhD and your research.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).