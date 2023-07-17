 
Monday July 17, 2023
National

Farmers asked not to sell cotton at less than Rs8,500/maund

By Our Correspondent
July 17, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has requested the farmers not to sell their cotton at less than Rs8,500 per maund under any circumstance. In a tweet on Sunday, the CM directed the Secretary Agriculture and all divisional Commissioners to implement cotton support price at all costs across the province.