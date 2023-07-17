Farmers asked not to sell cotton at less than Rs8,500/maund

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has requested the farmers not to sell their cotton at less than Rs8,500 per maund under any circumstance. In a tweet on Sunday, the CM directed the Secretary Agriculture and all divisional Commissioners to implement cotton support price at all costs across the province.
LALAMUSA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that...
ISLAMABAD: The renowned Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa based at the Institute of Strategic Studies...
Imran Khan is currently in the process of rehabilitating himself after facing initial pressure following the events of...
ISLAMABAD: The Kohsar police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the rape of a young woman at Trail-3, a popular hiking...
ISLAMABAD: Federal government should declare health as a fundamental right in the Constitution and provide Rs10...
Islamabad: Islamabad Model College for Girls I-8/3 and IMCG I-14/3, two girls' educational institutions, are facing...