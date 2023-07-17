Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Scattered but moderate rain was recorded in various parts of the city on Sunday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions for next 24 hours.
The rain started early morning and continued until noon in spans. Meanwhile, Met officials said monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal were penetrating in upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was likely in most plain areas of the country while rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Kashmir, Pothohar region, Northeast/East Punjab, and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Murree, Okara, Sialkot, Chakwal, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Islamabad, Narowal, Kasur, Layyah, Joharabad, Attock, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Balakot, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta and Karachi. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 32.2°C and minimum was 25.2°C.
