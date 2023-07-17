‘First’ captagon lab found in Iraq: ministry

BAGHDAD: Iraq said on Sunday it has found a site in a province bordering Saudi Arabia where captagon is produced, a rare discovery in a country that has become a transit route for the illicit drug.

“Today, and maybe for the first time, a laboratory where captagon is produced was found,” interior ministry spokesman General Saad Maan said in a video posted online. Iraq has long been a transit country for captagon, the amphetamine-like stimulant plaguing the Middle East, but officials say it has also become a consumer market for the drug.

The laboratory was discovered in the southern province of Muthana, a statement from the ministry said. Oil-rich Saudi Arabia is believed to be the largest market for the drug. The ministry did not announce any arrests but said the site contained machines capable of producing captagon pills as well as 27.5 kilogrammes of raw materials.